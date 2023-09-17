Manipur govt deploys CAPF at sensitive areas in Manipur

IMPHAL, Sep 16: Manipur government has deployed Central
Armed Police Force (CAPF) at two highly sensitive areas in the
fringes of valley districts where frequent armed
confrontation between the rival groups took place since the
violence erupted in strife-torn Manipur.
An official source said that a column of Border Security Force
(BSF) has been deployed at High Canal area of Phubala under
Moirang police station of Bishnupur district bordering
Chingphei hill range of Churachandpur district.
Frequent gunfights have occurred in this area since the
outbreak of the violence and in the latest gunfight occurred
on September 13, a sub-inspector of Manipur police was
killed.
The cross firing between the two rival groups in this area was
reported till last night.
A platoon of CRPF has also been deployed at Bethel village, a
village in Kangpokpi district bordering the Koutruk area of
Imphal West district, the source said.
There has been frequent gunfight at the Koutruk area from
the bunkers erected at Bethel and its adjoining villages.
In the latest cross firing, to note here, at least three armed
miscreants were killed on September 12 and a minor girl of
12 staying in her house at Koutruk village was injured after
armed miscreants fired several rounds of guns on the
previous day.
The CAPFs were deployed in the area as a part of confidence
measures being taken up by the state police to restore peace
and normalcy in the state.
Security forces have been conducting operations in the fringe
and vulnerable areas of the state to disarm miscreants
besides dismantling of illegal bunkers erected by the armed
miscreants. (NNN)