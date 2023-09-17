Manipur govt deploys CAPF at sensitive areas in Manipur

IMPHAL, Sep 16: Manipur government has deployed Central

Armed Police Force (CAPF) at two highly sensitive areas in the

fringes of valley districts where frequent armed

confrontation between the rival groups took place since the

violence erupted in strife-torn Manipur.

An official source said that a column of Border Security Force

(BSF) has been deployed at High Canal area of Phubala under

Moirang police station of Bishnupur district bordering

Chingphei hill range of Churachandpur district.

Frequent gunfights have occurred in this area since the

outbreak of the violence and in the latest gunfight occurred

on September 13, a sub-inspector of Manipur police was

killed.

The cross firing between the two rival groups in this area was

reported till last night.

A platoon of CRPF has also been deployed at Bethel village, a

village in Kangpokpi district bordering the Koutruk area of

Imphal West district, the source said.

There has been frequent gunfight at the Koutruk area from

the bunkers erected at Bethel and its adjoining villages.

In the latest cross firing, to note here, at least three armed

miscreants were killed on September 12 and a minor girl of

12 staying in her house at Koutruk village was injured after

armed miscreants fired several rounds of guns on the

previous day.

The CAPFs were deployed in the area as a part of confidence

measures being taken up by the state police to restore peace

and normalcy in the state.

Security forces have been conducting operations in the fringe

and vulnerable areas of the state to disarm miscreants

besides dismantling of illegal bunkers erected by the armed

miscreants. (NNN)