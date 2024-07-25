Manipur Govt distributes Rs 29.65 lakh educational aid to 300 beneficiaries

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 25: The Manipur government has allocated a total of Rs 29.65 lakh in financial aid to support the education of 300 beneficiaries’ children, Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced on Thursday.

The disbursement of funds took place through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) at an event held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, N Biren Singh stated, “Attended the “Distribution of Benefits and Launching of Books” organized by the Department of Sericulture and the Manipur Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board under the Department of Skills, Labour, Employment & Entrepreneurship at my Secretariat.”

“Financial Assistance for education of children of beneficiary” amounting to Rs 29,65,000, has been distributed to 300 beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT)”, the Chief Minister further stated.

The event, under the jurisdiction of the Department of Skills, Labour, Employment & Entrepreneurship, also emphasized the government’s persistent endeavors to assist the state’s workforce.

The Chief Minister further stated that the distribution of these benefits highlights the state government’s dedication to the well-being and progress of the diligent citizens.

“As we distribute these benefits, we reaffirm our commitment to the welfare and development of our hardworking people,” CM Singh added.