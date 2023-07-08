Manipur education minister launches CMCSR Scheme 2023

IMPHAL, July 7 (NNN): Manipur education minister Thounaojam Basantakumar Singh launched the Chief Minister’s College Students’ Rehabilitation Scheme (CMCSRS) – 2023 under the Department of University and Higher Education, Government of Manipur today with the theme “Education Knows No Barrier”.

- Advertisement -

The launching function organised by Department of University and Higher Education, Government of Manipurwas held at the Auditorium of Directorate of Information and Public Relations, Nityaipat Chuthek, Imphal.

Addressing the media, education minister, Basantakumar Singh informed that under the supervision of chief minister, N Biren Singh, the newly launched CMCSRS scheme aims at providing the required educational facilities to the displaced and affected undergraduate students studying in the Government or Government Aided Colleges of Manipur due to the prevailing situation in the state. This scheme is initiated to enable the displaced undergraduate students to continue their education uninterrupted, he added.

The minister further highlights some of the objectives of the scheme which include facilitation for transfer of students from the present college to a new college as per request made by the students; to provide free admission/waiver for affected students in the Government and Government Aided Colleges of Manipur for the academic session 2023-24; to provide monetary grants to the affected undergraduate students for purchase of books, stationery, uniforms and other requirements for continuing with their education and to control dropout rate of the students in the undergraduate level as envisaged under NEP, 2020 amongst others.

Only those students who are currently pursuing in any semester of the undergraduate programme at any Government or Government Aided College of Manipur are eligible to apply under the CMCSRS, 2023.

- Advertisement -

Stating that the scheme is one time which will be implemented only in 2023-24 in view of the present situation in the state, the minister said that it consists of two categories namely directly affected students and inter-college transfer facility. Under directly affected students category, some of the components are transfer to a new college (as per request), free admission for 2023-24 (Admission amount ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 9,000 as per the stream/subjects offered), One time rehabilitation grant of Rs 10,000 (Rs 5,000 as book/stationery grant and Rs 2,000 for uniform and Rs 3000 for miscellaneous expenditure), free smart phones under CMCMESS and provision for free sanitary pads and sports equipment under the University & Higher Education Health and Fitness Scheme (UHEHFS) (for girl students). For Inter-College Transfer facility, the components include transfer to a new college (as per request) and free admission for 2023-24 (Admission amount ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 9,000 as per the stream/subjects offered), wherever applicable.

Th Basanta continued that those affected students studying in the Government and Government Aided Colleges of Manipur may apply online in a given portal/link to be notified later to avail benefits under the Scheme. The notification for application shall be published in major newspapers of the state and announced in All India Radio/Local TV Channels. The eligible students will be given sufficient time to apply online for the scheme. Tentative timeline for notification will be around the 3rd week of July, 2023. In case of unavailability of internet, arrangement will be made for submission of application through the deputy commissioners of the districts, he asserted.

For selection of applicants for the said scheme, it was informed that a screening committee will screen all the applications submitted till the last date of submission. The committee shall establish the genuineness of the applications based on the documents submitted by the applicants along with verification by the concerned college/locality etc. The applicants need to submit a certificate issued by the SDO/SDC of the subdivision/circle where the applicants are residing at the time of application in this regard.

During the launching ceremony, the education minister also handed over TV sets for designated classrooms in relief camps/colleges for online/blended education and to firm up after taking into consideration, need for other peripherals and logistics that will be required for implementation. For smooth functioning of the media related activities by the media persons, Minister also handed over one TV Set for usage in Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) campus.

- Advertisement -

The education minister ardently appealed to all for restoring peace and normalcy in the state through education.