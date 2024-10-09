Manipur Journalist Arrested Amidst Intimidation Allegations

HT Digital

Wednesday, October 9: A senior journalist and former member of the Manipur Human Rights Commission, Laba Yambem, was arrested by the Manipur Police from his home in Imphal following allegations of criminal intimidation. The arrest came after a woman lodged a complaint against Yambem, accusing one of his close associates of threatening her with a licensed pistol that allegedly belongs to him. The charges against Yambem include attempted murder and criminal intimidation, among other offenses under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

- Advertisement -

Yambem, who hails from Uripok in Imphal West, was arrested along with Khuraijam Dhanabir, also known as Tony, from Sagolband Tera Amudon in Imphal West. Both men were implicated in a case relating to a debt dispute, where Tony allegedly threatened an individual using Yambem’s licensed firearm. According to reports, Tony had threatened the individual with harm if the debt was not cleared, and this led to the arrest of both Yambem and Tony.

During the arrest, the police recovered a 9mm pistol with a magazine, which they claim was Yambem’s licensed firearm. The two men were taken into custody late last night. The police applied for a seven-day custody to further investigate the case and question the two men. However, the court granted the police three days of custody.

The police have linked Yambem and Tony to the People’s Tribunal Centre, an organization that allegedly functions as a debt recovery agency and also deals with land disputes. The police claim that the office of this organization is located at Yambem’s residence. However, Yambem’s lawyer has raised objections regarding the way the case is being handled, particularly over the delay in presenting Yambem before a magistrate.

Yambem’s lawyer criticized the police for requesting permission to produce Yambem in court via video conference due to ongoing law and order issues in the region. The lawyer insisted that Yambem be physically brought before the court. Meanwhile, Yambem’s daughter expressed concern over the manner in which the investigation was proceeding, pointing out the undue delay in making her father appear before the magistrate.

- Advertisement -

This is not the first time that Yambem has faced threats. In July, he launched a political party called the Good Governance Party, which aimed to address governance issues in the region. However, just two months later, in September, his home was attacked by armed assailants. This latest development has added further anxiety for his family, particularly given the ongoing tension surrounding his political involvement and his arrest.

The case has garnered significant attention, not only because of Yambem’s prominence as a journalist and former human rights commissioner but also due to the implications of the case for press freedom and political discourse in Manipur. Many observers are closely watching the case to see how the legal process unfolds and whether it will have broader repercussions for the media and civil society in the state.

Yambem’s arrest highlights the challenges faced by journalists in conflict zones like Manipur, where law and order issues often intersect with political and social tensions. The allegations against him and his associate will be thoroughly investigated in the coming days, but the case has already raised questions about the treatment of journalists and political figures in the region.