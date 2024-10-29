Manipur: Three militants arrested for extortion

IMPHAL, Oct 28: Three cadres of various Imphal Valley-based militant outfits have been arrested for allegedly extorting the public, a police statement said.

One cadre each of Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), Kangleipak Communist Party (Noyon) and Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) were arrested from Manipur’s Imphal West and Bishnupur districts on Sunday, it said.

The militants of KYKL and KCP (Noyon) outfits, identified as Thongam Naoba Meitei (21) and Huidrom Prabhash Singh alias Nonil (23) respectively, were arrested in Narankonjil area in Imphal West district, the statement said.

Another militant, identified as Oinam Amar Singh alias Joy (47) belonging to KCP (People’s War Group), was nabbed in Keibul Chingmeirong Mayai Leikai in Bishnupur district.

They were allegedly involved in extorting the general public and traders, it added. (PTI)