23 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
type here...

Manipur: Three militants arrested for extortion

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, Oct 28: Three cadres of various Imphal Valley-based militant outfits have been arrested for allegedly extorting the public, a police statement said.

One cadre each of Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), Kangleipak Communist Party (Noyon) and Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) were arrested from Manipur’s Imphal West and Bishnupur districts on Sunday, it said.

- Advertisement -

The militants of KYKL and KCP (Noyon) outfits, identified as Thongam Naoba Meitei (21) and Huidrom Prabhash Singh alias Nonil (23) respectively, were arrested in Narankonjil area in Imphal West district, the statement said.

Related Posts:

Another militant, identified as Oinam Amar Singh alias Joy (47) belonging to KCP (People’s War Group), was nabbed in Keibul Chingmeirong Mayai Leikai in Bishnupur district.

They were allegedly involved in extorting the general public and traders, it added. (PTI)

Arunachal Pradesh’s Unique Tourism Offerings
Arunachal Pradesh’s Unique Tourism Offerings
Must-Visit Hill Destinations in North India for November
Must-Visit Hill Destinations in North India for November
8 Must Try Traditional Dishes Of Kerala
8 Must Try Traditional Dishes Of Kerala
8 Most Magical Hill Stations For Your October-November Getaway
8 Most Magical Hill Stations For Your October-November Getaway
Best Winter Road Trips In India
Best Winter Road Trips In India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

BJP’s membership drive in Tripura Sees unprecedented public support

The Hills Times -
Arunachal Pradesh’s Unique Tourism Offerings Must-Visit Hill Destinations in North India for November 8 Must Try Traditional Dishes Of Kerala 8 Most Magical Hill Stations For Your October-November Getaway Best Winter Road Trips In India