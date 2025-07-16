Manipur Police Arrest Vehicle Theft Suspect, Recover Five Stolen Vehicles in 24 Hours

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JULY 16: In a joint and quick operation, Manipur Police arrested a suspected car thief and recovered five stolen cars within 24 hours in Thoubal district. The arrest was made in the Lilong Tamyai inter-village road area under Lilong Police Station jurisdiction, police informed on Wednesday.

Based on concrete intelligence, personnel from Lilong Police Station raided a suspected hideout and arrested the accused, who is 24-year-old Phundreimayum Regan of Lilong Mayai Leikai. In a raid during which a white Honda Activa scooter with no registration number was taken from his possession, he was taken into custody.

After interrogating him, police carried out additional operations in the Lilong Alia Lamkhai locality and recovered four additional stolen vehicles successfully — one Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle and three Honda Activa scooters. All the vehicles were recovered within Lilong Police Station jurisdiction.

In addition to recovering the stolen vehicles, police launched a crackdown on traffic rule violations. A total of 20 vehicles were detained for issues such as missing registration certificates or number plates, and tinted window films were removed from 15 vehicles. Authorities also issued 45 challans and collected ₹83,000 in fines from violators.

In the meantime, measures to ensure law and order and unhindered transport went on uninterrupted throughout the state. Police reported the uneventful transit of 243 trucks carrying essential goods along National Highway 37, with convoy support through sensitive sections.

To strengthen security, 111 checkpoints (nakas) were set up in both hill and valley districts. Four people were arrested for questioning during these operations as part of the efforts to ensure public safety and uphold the law.