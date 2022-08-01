Manipur Police Arrests Alleged Drug Peddler With 7.981 Kg Of WY Tablets

IMPHAL, July 31: Narcotic and Affairs of Border (NAB) division of Manipur police on Saturday arrested an alleged drug peddler along with a huge quantity of contraband WY tablets.

The arrested alleged drug peddler was identified as Henjakhup of Kangpokpi district.

The police alleged that seven packets containing about 70,000 suspected WY tablets, weighing together 7.981 kg, were seized from the possession of the individual.

A NAB team arrested him after the contraband drug was found during checking in the car he came with at Canchipur near Manipur University Gate along NH-2 on Saturday, around 11 am, the police also said.

The NAB team conducted the check as a part of its ongoing intensified surprise and random checking of suspected vehicles and persons at different locations under the War on Drugs 2.0, the police added.

The police alleged that he procured the drugs at Moreh and was about to deliver at Imphal for further trafficking to other States.

A regular case has been registered against the arrested alleged drug peddler at NAB police station for investigation, the police added. (NNN)