Manipur Police Arrests Female PLA Cadre in Special Operation

HT Digital

IMPHAL, Mar 14: In a big success, Manipur police have arrested a 46-year-old woman, who is an active PLA member, in a special operation. The operation, conducted in Imphal West district, led to the recovery of weapons, cash, and various electronic devices from her possession.

- Advertisement -

According to the reports of police, the arrested woman, Thokchom Ongbi Anita Devi, was arrested from her residence at Sagolband Sayang Kurao Makhong under Lamphel Police Station. The police recovered a pistol with magazine, 19 live 9mm cartridges, 15 live.38 cartridges, Rs 5,000 in cash, six different brand mobiles, some SIM cards, and three Airtel 5G Plus SIM cards.

The officials opine that such gadgets were used for communication and operational purposes with respect to the banned militant organization.

The Manipur police control room has certified the arrest, weapons, and electronic gadgets’ seizure during the 24-hour special search operation. The joint squad of Manipur police commandos and women police officers launched the raid, offering a rapid and concerted effect of the operation.

Following the arrest, the authorities have filed a case under relevant sections of law and have started an in-depth investigation. The officials are probing possible links with other insurgent activities and networks of the PLA.

- Advertisement -

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA), founded on September 25, 1978, has been fighting a guerrilla war to re-gain Manipur’s sovereignty, which it felt was lost once the Manipur kingdom merged into the Indian Union in 1949. The group has had its hand in various insurgency activities in the region since then.