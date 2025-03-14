32.5 C
Security Forces Arrest Multiple Militants in Manipur Crackdown

In a major security drive, troops apprehended an alleged member of the banned United National Liberation Front-Koireng (UNLF-K) near the Manipur-Myanmar border.

IMPHAL, Mar 14: In a major security drive, troops apprehended an alleged member of the banned United National Liberation Front-Koireng (UNLF-K) near the Manipur-Myanmar border.

 The accused, 22-year-old Moirangtham Ricky Singh, was nabbed in the General Area between Border Pillars 85 and 86, falling under the Tengnoupal police station in Tengnoupal District. Singh, who hails from Khurai Chairenthong in Imphal East District, is suspected to have links with the banned militant outfit.

In another development, Manipur Police arrested another suspected militant associated with the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK). The accused, Laishram Bishorjit Meitei alias Yuremba, was arrested from the Sekmaijin Ningolkhong area under Hiyanglam police station in Kakching District.

The 33-year-old militant, who hails from Sekmaijin Mayai Leikai, was accused of extorting money from locals in Kakching.

Joining the series of crackdowns, Manipur police also arrested a 46-year-old woman who was found to be an active member of the outlawed People’s Liberation Army (PLA). The suspect, Thokchom Ongbi Anita Devi, was arrested in a special operation at her house in Sagolband Sayang Kurao Makhong, under Lamphel Police Station.

The police seized a pistol along with a magazine, 19 live cartridges of 9mm caliber, 15 live.38 cartridges, Rs 5,000 cash, six mobile phones of various brands, several SIM cards, and three Airtel 5G Plus SIM cards from her.

The arrests have highlighted the continous drive by security personnel to check militancy in the area, especially near sensitive borders and among local settlements. Officials report that these activities are aimed at a comprehensive enforcement of law and order in Manipur coupled with ensuring citizens’ safety and security.

