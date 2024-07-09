34 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, July 9, 2024
type here...

Manipur Police Arrests Individual at Imphal Airport with 2.31 kg of Suspected Ganja

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representational Image
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

July 9, Tuesday: In a significant drug bust, the Manipur Police arrested Ngangom Berlin Meitei, a 27-year-old resident, at Imphal International Airport earlier today. Authorities recovered approximately 2.31 kilograms of suspected ganja from Meitei’s possession, concealed in three transparent plastic containers. In addition to the illicit drugs, police seized a mobile handset, an Aadhaar card, a PAN card, and a boarding pass for Indigo Flight No. 6E-6807.

- Advertisement -

The arrest was made as part of ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking and maintain public safety in the region. The seized items have been taken into custody for further investigation, and Meitei is currently under police interrogation. This operation underscores the Manipur Police’s commitment to addressing illegal drug activities and reinforcing security measures at major transportation hubs.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Brahmaputra Water Levels Receding, Areas Below Danger Mark: Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Hills Times -