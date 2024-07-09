Manipur Police Arrests Individual at Imphal Airport with 2.31 kg of Suspected Ganja

HT Digital

July 9, Tuesday: In a significant drug bust, the Manipur Police arrested Ngangom Berlin Meitei, a 27-year-old resident, at Imphal International Airport earlier today. Authorities recovered approximately 2.31 kilograms of suspected ganja from Meitei’s possession, concealed in three transparent plastic containers. In addition to the illicit drugs, police seized a mobile handset, an Aadhaar card, a PAN card, and a boarding pass for Indigo Flight No. 6E-6807.

The arrest was made as part of ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking and maintain public safety in the region. The seized items have been taken into custody for further investigation, and Meitei is currently under police interrogation. This operation underscores the Manipur Police’s commitment to addressing illegal drug activities and reinforcing security measures at major transportation hubs.