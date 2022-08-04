Manipur Police Arrests Two Persons With Suspected Heroin Powder After Pursuit

IMPHAL, Aug 3: Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested by a team of Manipur police in Kakching district after a hot pursuit on Tuesday.

One of the arrested persons was identified as HL Seikhongam Mate (21) from Tengnoupal Bazar while the other has been identified as Paominlun (31) of Churachandpur district.

Police said the two men were arrested after 272 gram of suspected heroin powder was detected in a four-wheeler they came with today, around 6.30 am, the police said.

A team of Pallel police station of Kakching district assisted by police commandos of the district arrested them after a hot pursuit, the police further said.

It said that the vehicle was signaled to stop at Pallel police station gate along Imphal-Moreh section of NH-102 but it tried to escape after speeding up the vehicle.

The police pursued and detained at a short distance from the police station gate, it added.

After overpowered, the police personnel conducted a thorough checking of the vehicle only to discover 22 soap cases containing suspected heroin powder underneath the co-driver seat of the vehicle.

The arrested persons along with the seized articles were handed over to Kakching police station for taking up further necessary legal action, the police added. (NNN)