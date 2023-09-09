Manipur police clarifies misleading social media posts regarding recent violence

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 8: The Manipur Police have officially refuted misleading information circulating on

social media platforms concerning recent violent incidents in the region. Contrary to the claims made in

these posts, the police clarified that the reported exchange of gunfire was not between Kuki militants

and Meetei village volunteers but rather between security forces and armed miscreants in the area.

The incident in question took place in Pallel village, located in the Kakching district, where security

forces engaged with armed individuals. It is important to emphasize that these events were not related

to any conflict between Kuki militants and Meetei village volunteers.

The situation in the region remains tense, with fresh violence erupting in areas between Tengnoupal and

Kakching districts. Tragically, one individual lost their life, and over 60 others sustained injuries as Assam

Rifles personnel reportedly employed gunfire and tear gas shells to disperse protesters.

It should be noted that earlier on the same day, around 7:15 a.m., miscreants launched an attack on

Pallel village in Tengnoupal District, further escalating tensions in the area.

These recent developments underscore the critical importance of accurate reporting and responsible

sharing of information, especially on social media, as misinformation can exacerbate an already fragile

situation and hinder efforts to restore peace and stability in the region.