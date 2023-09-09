Manipur police clarifies misleading social media posts regarding recent violence

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Sept 8: The Manipur Police have officially refuted misleading information circulating on
social media platforms concerning recent violent incidents in the region. Contrary to the claims made in
these posts, the police clarified that the reported exchange of gunfire was not between Kuki militants
and Meetei village volunteers but rather between security forces and armed miscreants in the area.
The incident in question took place in Pallel village, located in the Kakching district, where security
forces engaged with armed individuals. It is important to emphasize that these events were not related
to any conflict between Kuki militants and Meetei village volunteers.
The situation in the region remains tense, with fresh violence erupting in areas between Tengnoupal and
Kakching districts. Tragically, one individual lost their life, and over 60 others sustained injuries as Assam
Rifles personnel reportedly employed gunfire and tear gas shells to disperse protesters.
It should be noted that earlier on the same day, around 7:15 a.m., miscreants launched an attack on
Pallel village in Tengnoupal District, further escalating tensions in the area.
These recent developments underscore the critical importance of accurate reporting and responsible
sharing of information, especially on social media, as misinformation can exacerbate an already fragile
situation and hinder efforts to restore peace and stability in the region.
