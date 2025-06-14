32.5 C
Manipur Police Crack Down on Insurgent Groups and Drug Trafficking in Statewide Operations

By The Hills Times
HT Digital

IMPHAL, JUNE 14: In a comprehensive spate of security drives, Manipur Police arrested several insurgent cadres and seized a big consignment of drugs, furthering efforts to uproot militant networks and establish stability in the state.

On June 13, a United People’s Party of Kangleipak (UPPK) cadre was arrested in Langmeidong Maning Leikai, Kakching District. A .32 pistol and a mobile phone were recovered from the suspect, who had allegedly been extorting money from educational institutions in Imphal. The arrest is one of many steps taken to crack down on insurgents trying to shake the security framework in Manipur.

In Thoubal District, a further operation resulted in the detention of a Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP-Noyon) cadre near Thoubal Melaground. He was caught with a two-wheeler, ₹9,000 cash, and an Aadhaar card. The detention is reflective of sustained efforts on the part of law enforcement to track and keep an eye on the movement and activities of insurgent forces within civilian pockets.

At the same time, coordinated operations by security forces in Tengnoupal District saw two more insurgents — one each of PREPAK-Pro and PREPAK — being arrested. These arrests in the vicinity of Shangtong indicate the continued thrust to break up insurgent activities along Manipur’s border districts, which are sensitive given their location and past record of militant activities.

Another operation in the Imphal West District resulted in the arrest of Yumkhaibam Roben Singh, a member of the Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG), at Langol Game village. The police recovered a mobile phone and SIM card from him, which are likely to help trace the communications channels and operational connections within the insurgent network. This highlights the increasing role of digital intelligence tools in counter-insurgency efforts.

In a major crackdown on narcotics smuggling, police intercepted a Tata truck on June 12 at New Keithelmanbi Police Picket. A large shipment of methamphetamine, hidden in the roof ceiling of the truck, was seized. The driver was detained and the drugs — worth about ₹22 crore in the international market — were seized. The incidence points to the increasing insurgency-narcotics smuggling nexus in the state.

Furthermore, combined operations in border and vulnerable belts of hill and valley districts, especially in Churachandpur, resulted in the seizure of improvised mortars, country-made weapons, cartridges, and bulletproof vests. These caches of weapons indicate the continued threat level posed by insurgent groups and the imperative need for continued vigilance and community security.

