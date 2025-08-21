32.6 C
Manipur Police Ensure Safe Return of Meitei Man Stranded in Kangpokpi

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT DIGITAL

IMPHAL, AUGUST 21: Angom Yumjao (50), from Sekmai Makha Leikai under Imphal West district belonging to the Meitei community, was rescued and brought back home safely after he remained stranded in Sapermeina, Kangpokpi district. He is said to have alighted from an inter-district Senapati-bound bus before being rescued by local authorities.

Based on a police bulletin released on Thursday, Yumjao was initially brought to Sekmai Police Station by Kangpokpi District Police. Upon finishing medical tests and necessary formalities, he was released to his relatives.

The police action came in the wake of reports on social media that a Meitei male from Sekmai Makha Leikai was stranded at Sapermeina after he had boarded a bus from Imphal to Senapati. Moving rapidly, Kangpokpi District Police made it safe for his transfer to Imphal West.

Meanwhile, the Kuki-Zo community, under the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), reaffirmed its pledge for peace, living together, and protection of all communities. CoTU volunteers made possible Yumjao’s release in safety, adding that he had entered into Kuki-Zo territories in contravention of the Buffer Zone mutually agreed upon.

authorities confirmed Yumjao was located at Sapermeina on August 20. Despite continued ethnic animosity in the area, CoTU reported he was released safe and handed over to Gamnom-Sapermeina Police Station, from which his return was arranged.

Still, CoTU termed the incident a “serious violation” of Manipur’s fragile peace and warned that such activity threatened to undermine communal harmony. The group appealed to central security forces and state police deployed in the region to stay alert and strictly prohibit unauthorized crossings.

