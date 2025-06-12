Manipur Police Swaps Handcuffs for Brooms in Unique Community Service Initiative

HT Digital

IMPHAL, JUNE 12: In a rare departure from the norm, Manipur Police chose civic activism over criminal prosecution by initiating a youth community service scheme for those arrested in the recent violent clashes. Dozens of young people arrested since June 7 across valley districts have been told to engage in public cleaning work instead of being formally charged with offenses.

The agitations broke out after the arrest of Asem Kanan Singh, a key leader of the Arambai Tenggol outfit, and four of his followers. Singh, a former head constable of Manipur Police, is wanted in several cases, including an armed attack on the house of Imphal West Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations) Moirangthem Amit in February 2024. He is also under investigation for suspected linkages with drug trafficking, arms smuggling, and attacks on major police institutions.

Following Singh’s arrest, statewide agitation erupted in the valley. Protesters demanded his unconditional release, and a 10-day bandh was called by Arambai Tenggol, which was subsequently withdrawn on Tuesday. During the turmoil, roads were closed using debris, tyres were set on fire, and public property was damaged.

But instead of following up on punitive action against the young people who took part in the demonstrations, Manipur Police invoked Section 4(f) of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The provision provides for community service as a substitute measure for first-time offenders involved in minor misconduct.

In this program, more than three dozen young people were assigned to clear up the protesting damage. Armed with brooms, shovels, and other equipment, they cleared blockades, took away burnt tyres, and cleaned up concrete shavings. The project not only cleaned up public areas but also gave the juvenile offenders a second chance without putting their future at risk.

Police authorities labeled this new strategy as a deliberate move to “protect the careers of misguided youths” by prioritizing reform over punishment. Photos and videos of the young detainees performing civic duties have gone viral, resonating with the people and presenting a welcome mix of justice and rehabilitation.

While Arambai Tenggol has suspended the strike, the group said it will continue to press for Singh’s release through peaceful and democratic protest. Meanwhile, the authorities stand pat in their investigation into the leader’s supposed criminal activities even as they seek new ways to keep the peace and promote reconciliation in the strife-torn area.