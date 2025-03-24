Manipur Red Cross team departs for training camp in Orissa

IMPHAL, March 23: The Junior Red Cross team from the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Manipur state Branch, led by its chairman Narendra Ningomba, has set off for the Junior Red Cross study and training camp in Orissa.

The camp will take place from March 24 to March 28. The 16-member team was officially sent by the IRCS Manipur state Branch.

The delegation, besides its chairman, also includes vice chairman Dr. Laishram Manglem, secretary Athokpam Nabachandra, treasurer Premjit Naoroibam, state youth coordinator Khundongbam Jadu, and Chungkham Indira, a lecturer from Johnston Higher Secondary School.

Speaking on the occasion, Narendra Ningomba expressed his confidence in the team, underlining that they would participate in both academic and non-academic competitions at the camp.

He also emphasised that the Manipur JRC team would proudly represent the state, showcasing their skills, dedication, and commitment to the cause.

Reflecting on their achievements in 2024, Ningomba highlighted the team’s success at the National Youth Exchange Program, held in December 2024 at Maoga, Punjab.

During the event, the team excelled in various academic and non-academic competitions securing the title of overall team champion.

The Manipur JRC team’s participation in the upcoming camp is expected to further enhance their skills and contribute to the development of the organisation’s activities in the state. (NN)