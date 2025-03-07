Manipur Residents Surrender 196 Arms on Final Day of Amnesty 

HT Digital

IMPHAL, Mar 7: On the last day of voluntarily surrendering looted and illegally possessed arms in violence-hit Manipur, citizens surrendered 196 weapons, along with cartridges and other paraphernalia, to security forces, police officials informed on Friday. This is part of a drive to revive peace and order in the trouble-torn northeast state, under President’s Rule.

The surrender was being done in eight districts—Bishnupur, Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Kakching, Jiribam, Churachandpur, and Pherzawl—until 4 PM on Thursday. Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla extended the deadline to provide more time to residents. The state government had promised that no penal action would be taken against individuals who surrendered voluntarily, presenting it as an important step towards peace, communal harmony, and safety of society.

Aside from the arms surrender, security units boosted efforts against illicit structures and operations. A joint security operation knocked down 15 illegal bunkers in Kangpokpi district. Of these, 12 were demolished at K Langnom and Khengjang areas and three others were brought down at Haraothel. The bunkers were allegedly constructed and inhabited by armed factions, adding to the existing turbulence.

After the deadline for the surrender had elapsed, security agencies conducted combing and search operations in several parts of the state. Consequently, they seized 36 more arms, 129 rounds of ammunition, seven explosives, and 21 other items. This proves that despite voluntary surrender, there were many illegal arms still in circulation, requiring sustained security interventions.

The drive to surrender illegal weapons started on February 20 when Governor Bhalla appealed to warring factions to surrender weapons stolen from security personnel and other illegal weapons. The first deadline was seven days, within which over 300 weapons were surrendered, mostly in the valley districts. Acting on pleas from both hill and valley communities, the governor extended the deadline to March 6.

Manipur has been in unrest ever since May 2023 after ethnic conflicts between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities. The violence left more than 250 dead and thousands displaced. Imposition of President’s Rule on February 13 after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned was supposed to stabilize the situation. With the state assembly under suspended animation, the central administration is now overseeing governance directly.