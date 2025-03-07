Manipur: Security Forces Dismantle Illegal Bunkers in Kangpokpi District

HT DIgital

IMPHAL, Mar 7: In a big security campaign, the state and central police forces of Manipur were able to demolish 15 illegal bunkers allegedly built by anti-social elements in Kangpokpi district.

The district is inhabited by the Kuki-Zo community and has been a conflict zone in recent years. The joint operation of the security forces was aimed at curbing illegal activities and restoring peace to the region.

The operation, which took place within the past 24 hours, targeted three strategic locations where the illegal structures were erected.

During the raid, law enforcers confiscated a cache of firearms, ammunition, and a wireless telephone, which were believed to have been used illegally. The recovery of the said items further reinforced intelligence reports that there are groups of armed people in the region.

The joint security force, comprising members of the Manipur State Police and the Assam Rifles, carried out the crackdown at three strategic locations—Haraothel, K Langnom, and Khengjang. Intelligence gathered from different sources had established the presence of illegal bunkers at these locations, which led to immediate action by the law enforcement.

The first part of the operation was conducted in Haraothel village, which falls under Leimakhong police station in the area of Imphal West. Three bunkers were destroyed by security personnel in the village prior to moving on to K Langnom and Khengjang, where they were able to destroy 12 more. The operation on such a massive scale was conducted with caution so that no resistance from the groups in these bunkers could be made.

Two self-loading rifles, two locally made pumpi guns, 59 rounds of 12-bore cartridges, a bulletproof helmet, and a wireless set were seized by the security team during the operation. These are testimonies that the illegal occupants were well armed and were probably engaged in activities that compromised law and order in the district.

The officials, who took part in the operation, emphasized that the primary intent behind the pulling down of the illegal buildings was to foster an atmosphere of coexistence and make all the Manipur communities peacefully coexist together.