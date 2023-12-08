Manipur: Security forces recover weapons cache in Churachandpur

GUWAHATI, Dec 8: In a collaborative effort, the Assam Rifles, in conjunction with the Border Security Force (BSF), Indian Reserve Battalion, and Manipur Police, executed a successful cordon and search operation which resulted in recovery of of a significant cache of weapons and warlike stores in Manipur’s Churachandpur district.

The operation, carried out on December 5, 2023, aimed at maintaining peace and ensuring the security of the region, unfolded seamlessly as security forces targeted specific areas in and around D Haolenjang Village.

It is worth mentioning that the meticulous search led to the discovery of hidden weapons and materials that could potentially pose a threat to the stability of the region.

“#AssamRifles in a joint cordon and search operation with Border Security Force, Indian Reserve Battalion and Manipur Police recovered weapons and warlike stores at the outskirts of D Haolenjang Village, Churachandpur District, Manipur on 05 Dec 2023,” wrote Assam Rifles on X.

The recovered items included a variety of arms and ammunition, indicating a potential threat to the safety and security of the area.