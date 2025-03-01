Manipur: Suspected Kuki Militants Attack Kongba Maru Shrine, Sparking Security Concerns

HT Digital

IMPHAL, Mar 1: A group of suspected Kuki militants opened fire on Friday morning at the Kongba Maru shrine, the most revered religious site of the Meeteis, in Imphal East district.

Devotees were observing a prayer service when the attack was made, causing panic among the worshippers at the venue. Security personnel were also with the devotees when the incident took place.

The attackers discharged about a decade of ammunition, and there was chaos and terror in the crowd that had congregated for religious ceremonies. In reaction, security agents quickly deployed an operation in the vicinity, and four KNF-P cadres were arrested.

The accused were identified as Lungousem Kipgen (29) of Phaijol village, Letminlal Kipgen (25) of Ebenezer village, Satminlun Tuboi (24) of Chalbung village, and Thanggoulun Kilong (27) of Luwangsanggol village under Kangpokpi district. While undergoing initial interrogation, it was found that the arrested were acting under the direction of Gogou Kipgen alias Jamin, who is one of the top leaders of the KNF-P.

After the attack, Kongba Maru Semgat Lup, a local group, called on Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to act immediately against the perpetrators of the attack.

The group also called for the dismantling of more than 40 bunkers reportedly built by Kuki militants on Mark and Wakan hill ranges. Lup executive member Heikrujam Rajsekhar spoke to the media at the Manipur Press Club, showing concern over the attack.

He said 18 Lup members, the Sagolmang police station officer-in-charge and CRPF forces had proceeded to conduct rituals in the shrine when the attack happened. Rajsekhar said there was the initial burst of shots fired at approximately 9:15 AM while the rituals were on the point of commencement. Though they felt they were under the full security blanket, eight more rounds were aimed at the hallowed site.

Blessedly, there were no casualties. The attack was denounced by Rajsekhar, particularly in view of the recent initiative by the Governor to ensure peace and normalcy in the area. He clarified that village youths of the valley had already yielded their arms according to the call of the Governor, but the Kuki militants still carried guns and raided Meetei villages. The occurrence has cast doubt on the state of security in Manipur seriously.

Rajsekhar wondered why the arms surrender was demanded solely from the Meetei population while the Kuki militants kept carrying guns and launching attacks. He reiterated that the Centre is taking direct control of the administration of Manipur and that the valley dwellers had responded to the Governor’s call for disarmament in the hope of returning peace.

But the Kongba Maru attack has made most in the community feel insecure. He called on the authorities to give security cover to the Meeteis when performing religious rituals at sacred places like Kongba Maru, Thangjing, and Koubru. He also asked for the enforcement of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and legal protection of village volunteers. K. Rajen, finance secretary of Kongba Maru Semgat Lup, also expressed concern regarding the persistence of Kuki bunkers within the area.

He noted that village volunteers from the valley had abandoned their bunkers upon surrendering arms, but Kuki bunkers stood intact at the holy site. Rajen asked if the Governor’s peace initiative was being implemented in the valley alone while the hills remained untouched.

He asked the Governor to treat both sides equally by evacuating Kuki bunkers within two days through all possible means. The attack on Kongba Maru shrine has strengthened demands for tighter security and equal treatment of all communities in Manipur.