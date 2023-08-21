Manipur violence: BSF men to be deployed in village where 3 were killed

IMPHAL, Aug 20: A Border Security Force (BSF) team is likely to

be posted in Thawai Kuki village in Manipur’s Ukhrul district

where three persons were killed by armed men on Friday,

sources said.

Security forces are combing the jungles of the adjoining hills

where the armed men are believed to be hiding, they said.

The likely move to deploy a BSF team in the village comes days

after Chief Minister N Biren Singh sought reports from

Churachandpur deputy commissioner and SP about the open

display of sophisticated firearms by a group of people during an

Independence Day parade.

Sources also added that around 60 companies of the BSF are

likely to be deployed in nine districts of the state to assist the

administration in maintaining law and order.

BSF (EC) ADG Sonali Mishra along with four senior officers had

recently called on Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhavan and

briefed her about the prevailing security situation in the

northeastern state.

Meanwhile, more than 200 Meiteis who had crossed over to

neighbouring Myanmar to escape the ethnic violence in

Manipur and safely returned to the state after more than three

months were provided food and medicines by the Army and the

civil administration.

More than 160 people have been killed and several hundreds

injured in clashes between Meiteis and Kukis in Manipur since

May 3. (PTI)