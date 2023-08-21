Manipur violence: BSF men to be deployed in village where 3 were killed

IMPHAL, Aug 20: A Border Security Force (BSF) team is likely to
be posted in Thawai Kuki village in Manipur’s Ukhrul district
where three persons were killed by armed men on Friday,
sources said.
Security forces are combing the jungles of the adjoining hills
where the armed men are believed to be hiding, they said.
The likely move to deploy a BSF team in the village comes days
after Chief Minister N Biren Singh sought reports from
Churachandpur deputy commissioner and SP about the open
display of sophisticated firearms by a group of people during an
Independence Day parade.
Sources also added that around 60 companies of the BSF are
likely to be deployed in nine districts of the state to assist the
administration in maintaining law and order.
BSF (EC) ADG Sonali Mishra along with four senior officers had
recently called on Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhavan and
briefed her about the prevailing security situation in the
northeastern state.
Meanwhile, more than 200 Meiteis who had crossed over to
neighbouring Myanmar to escape the ethnic violence in
Manipur and safely returned to the state after more than three
months were provided food and medicines by the Army and the
civil administration.
More than 160 people have been killed and several hundreds
injured in clashes between Meiteis and Kukis in Manipur since
May 3. (PTI)