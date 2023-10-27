23 C
Manipur’s Phandom Ranibala breaks Mirabai Chanu’s record, wins gold at 37th national games

Imphal, Oct 27: Phandom Ranibala has kicked off Manipur’s gold medal tally at the 37th National Games in Goa. She gave an unrivalled performance in the women’s weightlifting competition, a day before the formal inauguration of the games.

Representing Manipur in the 55kg category, Ranibala set a new national record by lifting 90 kg, surpassing Mirabai’s previous record of 86 kg. She also achieved 106 kg in the clean and jerk event, securing her the top position at the competition held at Campal Open Ground in Panjim.

The 37th National Games, which began on October 25, will run until November 9, 2023. Manipur has a strong representation with 560 participants, including 406 players, 76 coaches, 56 team managers, and 22 MOA officials.

They will be competing in 26 out of the 48 disciplines. In the previous edition of the National Games in Gujarat, Manipur secured the ninth position with a total of 50 medals.

