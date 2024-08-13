Mirabai Chanu honoured

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 12: The Indian Army on Monday honoured the Olympic weightlifting champion Saikhom Mirabai Chanu at her residence in Manipur, recognizing her outstanding performance at the Paris Olympics 2024. The ceremony was held as a mark of respect and admiration for Chanu’s dedication, hard work, and her contribution to the nation’s pride on the global stage.

Senior officials from the Indian Army visited Chanu’s residence to present her with a special memento, acknowledging her remarkable achievement and the inspiration she has provided to millions across the country. The event was a moment of pride not only for Chanu and her family but also for the entire state of Manipur, which has long been known for producing some of the nation’s finest athletes.

Mirabai Chanu’s incredible performance at the Paris Olympics has brought immense glory to India. Her perseverance and commitment to excellence exemplify the spirit of our nation.

The Indian Army has consistently supported and encouraged sports and athletes who have represented India at international platforms. This recognition of Mirabai Chanu is part of the Army’s broader commitment to celebrating and fostering sporting talent across the nation.