13 C
Guwahati
Friday, January 10, 2025
type here...

Marked reduction in road accidents in 3 Nagaland districts

Awareness campaigns in schools and colleges primary contributors

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Jan 9: There was a marked reduction in the number of vehicular accident cases in Dimapur, Chumoukedima, and Niuland districts in 2024 as compared to 2022 and 2023.

- Advertisement -

According to a road accident data for the last three years released by the Dimapur commissionerate of police on Thursday, vehicular accidents recorded in 2024 were 110 while 557 accidents occurred in 2022 and 267 in 2023.

Related Posts:

The comparative reduction in road accident cases between 2022 and 2024 was 80.25%.

The police commissionerate attributed this drastic reduction mainly to road safety awareness campaigns and traffic lights and appurtenances.

It said schools and colleges were the primary focus of the awareness campaigns, aiming to educate and inculcate in children safe driving habits and traffic laws.

- Advertisement -

More than 60 educational institutions under the three districts were covered by the traffic personnel under this programme.  

This grassroots approach attempted to educate not only the student community but also indirectly reach out to the parents, guardians and general public through them to spread the message of safe driving habits and to follow traffic laws.

Awareness campaigns were also conducted for the autorickshaws and truck drivers through their unions.

Further, lectures on the importance of road safety and traffic rules and regulations were delivered in churches and seminar programmes of various public organisations.

- Advertisement -

Besides, booklets/pamphlets/leaflets on road safety, traffic laws and rules were distributed among the road users during road safety week and enforcement drives, the police commissionerate said.

It also said precautionary solar blinker lights were installed at black spots and accident-prone areas to alert drivers, especially at night while delineator lights were erected at important junctions to discourage double/triple piling of vehicles at traffic stops.

Signages were also installed at various strategic locations to caution and alert the drivers, it said adding barricades were also installed and placed at important locations.

It also said along with restrictions in speed limit, especially during the festive season, enforcement drives on overspeeding and drunken driving were carried out throughout the night to prevent and minimise road accidents, which proved vital in the reduction of accident cases.

Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India
Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India
7 Oldest Countries in the World
7 Oldest Countries in the World
Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000
Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000
10 Rare and Beautiful Birds to Spot in the Wild
10 Rare and Beautiful Birds to Spot in the Wild
8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India
8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

09 January, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India 7 Oldest Countries in the World Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000 10 Rare and Beautiful Birds to Spot in the Wild 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India