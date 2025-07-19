Nagaland: Sharp Decline in Road Accidents Across Dimapur, Chümoukedima, Niuland Districts

HT DIGITAL

DIMAPUR, JULY 19: Road accidents in Nagaland’s Dimapur, Chümoukedima, and Niuland districts have registered a substantial fall in the first half of 2025, based on data made public by the Dimapur Traffic Police (DTP). Between January and June this year, there were just 40 road accidents in the three districts—a dramatic fall from 58 in 2024, 163 in 2023, and an astronomical 368 in 2022. This marks a general decline of more than 80% since 2022.

Fatality numbers have tracked a consistent downward course. In the first half of 2022, there were 20 reported fatalities, followed by 26 each in 2023 and 2024, before falling to 21 in 2025. The number of injuries also plummeted—148 in 2022 to 105 in 2023, 60 in 2024, and only 40 so far in 2025.

Year-over-year statistics demonstrate unequivocal improvement in road safety: a decrease in road accidents by 55.7% from 2022 to 2023, by 64.4% from 2023 to 2024, and by a further 31% this year. The DTP lays the credit for such an increase in road safety at the door of continuous awareness initiatives targeted both at motorists and society in general, coupled with the installation of critical road safety infrastructure that has been able to stem both the incidence and intensity of accidents.

The public and drivers now are better aware of traffic safety, and this combined effort has been instrumental in reducing accident numbers,” a DTP spokesperson said. They also proposed that road safety education be incorporated into school curricula to bring about long-term behavioral change and preventive habits among young generations.

As part of its general traffic safety plan, the Dimapur Police launched the Auto Rickshaw Display Card System on December 16, 2023, in all three districts. Since its implementation, nearly 6,000 display cards have been distributed.