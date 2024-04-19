24 C
Saturday, April 20, 2024
Meghalaya: BSF personnel ensures peaceful Lok Sabha polls, records high voter turnout

HT Digital,

Shillong, April 19: In the recent parliamentary elections conducted today in Meghalaya, the Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya played a significant role in ensuring a peaceful election process throughout the state.

The parliamentary elections 2024, which encompassed two constituencies in Meghalaya—Shillong and Tura—saw the deployment of a dedicated contingent of the BSF Meghalaya Frontier, comprising six companies across Garo Hills and East Khasi Hills districts.

On the day of the election, BSF troops maintained security and aided local border residents, the elderly, and individuals with special abilities to reach the polling booths and cast their votes without any obstacles.

This facilitated a peaceful environment, reinforcing the democratic values of our nation. Their presence boosted public confidence and ensured a safe environment for voters, candidates, and election officials.

This deployment underscores the persistent commitment of the BSF in upholding democratic principles and preserving the integrity of the electoral process.

