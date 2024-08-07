Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Launches Innovative Water Supply Project

HT Digital

August 7, Wednesday: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has announced the launch of a groundbreaking water supply project, aimed at ensuring better access to clean water for the state’s residents. In his recent update on X, Sangma highlighted the project’s significance and its expected impact on local communities.

“Today marks a significant step towards improving water accessibility in Meghalaya,” Sangma tweeted. “This new water supply project will provide reliable and clean water to thousands of households, enhancing their quality of life.”

The Chief Minister’s post included images of the project’s inauguration ceremony, capturing the enthusiasm and hope it brings to the community. Sangma emphasized that this initiative is part of the government’s broader efforts to address essential infrastructure needs and promote sustainable development in Meghalaya.

This innovative project is set to revolutionize water supply in the region, ensuring that more families have access to safe drinking water. It underscores the government’s commitment to tackling critical issues and improving the standard of living for its citizens.