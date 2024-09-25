28 C
M’laya CM advocates scientific exploration, launches mining database

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 25: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma attended a significant workshop focused on enhancing mineral exploration through the National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET), a press release said on Wednesday.

Organized by the Directorate of Mineral Resources, the workshop aimed at strengthening the state’s mining sector by equipping stakeholders with essential knowledge about funding procedures and exploration methods.

During the event, Chief Minister Sangma emphasized the importance of tapping into Meghalaya’s rich mineral resources in a scientifically informed manner.

Meanwhile, taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister stated, “With the aim of boosting the mining sector, the workshop will guide stakeholders into funding procedures and help them to tap into exploration of Meghalaya’s rich mineral resources with the right knowledge and expertise and in a scientific manner.”

In a notable development, the Chief Minister also announced the release of the Mineral Mining Database (MMD), a comprehensive resource designed to help identify mineral reserves and address various mining-related issues in the state.

The MMD is expected to play a crucial role in supporting sustainable mining practices and enhancing the overall management of mineral resources in Meghalaya.

“Today we also released the Mineral Mining Database (MMD), a database that will guide in identifying mineral reserves and in addressing mining-related issues”, the Chief Minister added.

