23 C
Guwahati
Saturday, April 20, 2024
type here...

Meghalaya CM, LS candidates cast votes early

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

SHILLONG, April 19: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma and the two Lok Sabha MPs of the state, who are also candidates, cast their votes early in the morning on Friday.

Sangma, also the NPP president, stood in a queue with others at Walbakgre polling station in Tura Lok Sabha constituency and exercised his franchise.

- Advertisement -

“I reached the booth at 6.30 hoping to vote first. But I was pleasantly surprised that there were many people before me. It is a healthy trend. Voting is a right of every citizen,” said the chief minister who drove himself to reach the polling station.

He urged all to exercise their democratic right.

The northeastern state has two Lok Sabha constituencies – Tura and Shillong.

NPP’s Agatha K Sangma and state Congress president Vincent H Pala are seeking re-election from Tura and Shillong seats respectively.

- Advertisement -

Tura MP Agatha Sangma, NPP leader and sister of the chief minister, expressed happiness that a large number of people have come out to vote in the morning.

“People are generally more enthusiastic to vote in assembly elections compared to the Lok Sabha polls. So, it is a very positive sign, she said.

Agatha Sangma reached the polling booth at around 7.30 am and stood in a queue with other voters.

Pala, three-time MP from Shillong, also cast his vote in Lamyrsiang polling station in East Jaintia Hills district.

- Advertisement -

“Polls are being held in a free and fair manner,” chief electoral officer (CEO) BDR Tiwari said. (PTI)

10 Hidden Gem Hill Stations In India To Escape The Summer Heat In April / May
10 Hidden Gem Hill Stations In India To Escape The Summer Heat In April / May
Rashami Desai’s Timeless Elegance In Every Click
Rashami Desai’s Timeless Elegance In Every Click
Top 7 Hill Stations In South India You Must Visit Once
Top 7 Hill Stations In South India You Must Visit Once
7 Animals That Lay Largest Eggs
7 Animals That Lay Largest Eggs
10 Types Of Chilies Used In India
10 Types Of Chilies Used In India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro… In Dino’ to now release in November 2024

The Hills Times - 0
10 Hidden Gem Hill Stations In India To Escape The Summer Heat In April / May Rashami Desai’s Timeless Elegance In Every Click Top 7 Hill Stations In South India You Must Visit Once 7 Animals That Lay Largest Eggs 10 Types Of Chilies Used In India