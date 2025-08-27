Meghalaya CM Says Assam Border Situation Under Control, Dialogue Ongoing

HT DIGITAL

SHILLONG, AUGUST 27: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on August 26 reported that the situation along the border of the state with Assam is still under control, even if occasional flare-ups continue because of age-old disputes.

Describing the boundary problem as “a complex issue of deep-rooted history,” Sangma admitted that sporadic incidents continue to take place but emphasized that efforts by the government, ably complemented by local communities, have de-escalated tensions “to some extent.”

The Assam-Meghalaya border dispute has its roots going back to the Assam Reorganisation (Meghalaya) Act of 1969 and concerns 12 disputed sections along the 884.9-km long boundary. In 2022, the two states signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to settle six of them.

The governments of both the states have made efforts to settle these conflicts amicably. Assam and Meghalaya have signed MoUs in 2022 to delimit six of the contested areas, a major move towards peace,” Sangma stated.

As part of the enforcement of these agreements, boundary pillars have been erected in areas like Hahim. Six others are being dealt with by regional committees, with the emphasis laid on soliciting the cooperation of local communities in order to obtain “mutually acceptable solutions.” “These committees will see to it that dialogue continues and disputes are resolved in a peaceful and systematic way,” says Sangma.

The chief minister also noted that the election period in Assam has temporarily reduced tensions. His government, he said, is using this time to strengthen dialogue and move forward with confidence-building measures.

“The situation is complex, and we wish to approach people at the right speed and the right way. We are interested in achieving durable peace and enabling people in Longwar and surrounding areas to live in security,” he added.

