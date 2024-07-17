Meghalaya CM’s wife NPP party candidate for bypoll

SHILLONG, July 16: The state committee of the National People’s Party (NPP) has recommended the name of Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma’s wife Mehtab Chandee Sangma as party candidate for the upcoming Gambegre assembly constituency bye-poll.

“The name of the CM’s wife was recommended by the state committee based on the demand of the people at the grassroot level,” a senior party leader said on the condition of anonymity.

On July 10, NPP national president and chief minister Conrad K Sangma had informed that the party’s national committee was yet to decide on the recommendation submitted by the state committee in regards to the candidate for the upcoming bye election to the Gambegre assembly seat.

He said that the name of the candidate was still kept confidential.

“We have received recommendations from the state committee of the NPP but the national committee has not yet sat down. So only once the national committee sits down with the proposal that has been sent by the state committee be finalised. So we are still waiting for that so it will be difficult for me to give a reply right now,” Sangma had told reporters. (NNN)