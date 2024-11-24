23 C
Guwahati
Sunday, November 24, 2024
type here...

Meghalaya CM’s wife Chandee wins Gambegre bypoll

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

SHILLONG, Nov 23: In a boost to the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) in Meghalaya, party candidate and chief minister’s wife Mehtab Chandee Agitok Sangma won the Gambegre constituency bypoll by a margin of over 4,500 votes.

Chandee secured 12,679 votes while her nearest candidate Sadhiarani M Sangma of AITC manage to secure 8,084 votes, followed by Congress’ Jingjang M Marak with 7,695 votes.

- Advertisement -

With this win, the NPP strength in the House increased to 32 in the 60-member Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.
BJP’s Bernard N Marak secured 710 votes whereas two independent candidates, Jerry A Sangma and Sengkrabirth M Marak, bagged 706 and 147 votes, respectively.
In her reaction soon after getting elected, Chandee said, “We were hopeful that we will win and that is what has happened”.
Chief minister Conrad K Sangma said the result was on expected lines as the people of Gambegre wanted for change especially in terms of development.
“We are very happy that the people of Gambegre voted for development and we are committed to that. I take this opportunity to thank the people of Gambegre,” said Sangma.

Related Posts:

“Voters are intelligent. They know what is good for them and how they should vote in every election. In this election, people have voted specifically for change in terms of the constituency and development,” he said
On the other hand, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) candidates Aditya Golay and Satish Chandra Rai were on Saturday elected unopposed in the bypolls to Soreng-Chakung and Namchi-Singhithang assembly constituencies, officials said.
Golay was the only candidate in the fray for the bypolls to Soreng-Chakung seat after SDF’s Probin Hang Subba withdrew his nomination.
Rai was elected unopposed from Namchi-Singhithang assembly constituency as he was the sole candidate in the fray, following the withdrawal of candidature by SDF nominee Daniel Rai. (PTI)

7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh
7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh
10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December
10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December
7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom
7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom
10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan
10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan
Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health
Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

24 November, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh 10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December 7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom 10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health