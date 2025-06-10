31.3 C
Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Meghalaya Cracks Down on Media and Social Media Over Alleged Smear Campaign

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT DIGITAL

SHILLONG, JUNE 10: The government of Meghalaya has taken severe action against various media sources, YouTubers, and even members of the victim’s and accused’s families in a recent murder case. The authorities have registered First Information Reports (FIRs) accusing these individuals of masterminding a “smear campaign” to defame the state’s image. This comes as a series of negative media and social media outrage over the disappearance and killing of an Indore-based honeymooning couple.

The crime, which took place in Sohra (Cherrapunji), elicited tremendous public interest and instigated negative depictions of Meghalaya as a “hub of crime.” Certain accounts particularly depicted the beautiful hill state as “crime-prone,” adding to the controversy. Meghalaya Cabinet Minister Paul Lyngdoh stepped in to explain that the killing was the result of a love triangle. Lyngdoh revealed that the woman, Sonam Raghuvanshi, and her paramour had employed contract killers to kill her husband, Raja.

Aggravating the worry, officials pointed out that some social media platforms were taken to such an extent as to urge violence, seek revenge against Meghalaya citizens. The government pledged to take legal action against the individuals behind stirring hatred or disseminating false information which defames the state’s

Meghalaya is still a safe place, Minister Lyngdoh assured the public and tourists, pointing out that no case of assault has been made on visitors. He deplored the “slugfest” in the media that, in his opinion, disparaged the state unfairly. The government, he assured, is determined to bring to book all concerned and parties who were party to the media trial.

