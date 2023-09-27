Meghalaya gets new BJP president

SHILLONG, Sept 25: Senior BJP leader from Garo Hills Rikman Momin was appointed as

the new president of the Meghalaya unit of BJP.

This was informed by the BJP national general secretary & headquarters in-charge Arun Singh today.

“BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed Rikman Momin as president of

Meghalaya BJP. This appointment comes into immediate effect,” Singh said in the letter of

organizational appointment.

Momin replaces the present BJP state president Ernest Mawrie six months ahead of the Lok Sabha

elections.

Momin had also unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Tura parliamentary

constituency.

When contacted, the new BJP state president said that his top most priority will be to strengthen the

party in Meghalaya.

“We will be working very hard. We will go to every nook and corner of the state,” he said.

Momin said the party will highlight each and every scheme which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had

launched adding, “You have seen how much Modi ji is doing for the poor people (of the country)”.

The new state president further assured to take up with the Centre on issues relating to inner line

permits (ILP) and the inclusion of the Khasi and Garo languages in the Eighth Schedule to the

Constitution of India.

“Definitely what is good for Meghalaya, we will do it,” he asserted.

Meanwhile, Momin said that he is not keen to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

“I will not be contesting but it depends on the central leadership’s decision,” he said.

He also said the party will surely set up candidates for the two seats – Shillong and Tura – but the

decision on the matter will be taken by the central leadership. (NNN)