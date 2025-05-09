Meghalaya Imposes Night Curfew Along Indo-Bangladesh Border to Curb Infiltration

HT Digital

SHILLONG, MAY 9: The Meghalaya government has imposed a night curfew along the Indo-Bangladesh international border in a decisive step to combat infiltration and illegal cross-border activities. The curfew will remain in effect daily from 8 PM to 6 AM in the border districts of East Khasi Hills, West Jaintia Hills, and East Jaintia Hills.

The order comes amid rising concerns over the unfenced and porous stretches of the border, which are seen as potential entry points for members of banned militant outfits, smugglers, and other unlawful actors. Authorities fear these groups could exploit the region’s vulnerable terrain to either slip into Indian territory or escape into Bangladesh.

Under the directive, any movement intended to cross the international boundary—either into or out of India—is strictly prohibited. The order also bans unauthorised processions, unlawful gatherings of five or more individuals, and the carrying of arms or items that could be used as weapons in the vicinity of the border.

In addition, the curfew aims to clamp down on the smuggling of cattle and various contraband goods, including betelnut, betel leaves, dry fish, bidis, cigarettes, and tea leaves (chai patti), which are often trafficked across the border.

The curfew will be enforced differently across the districts based on proximity to the international boundary. In East Khasi Hills, the restrictions apply within one kilometre from the Zero Line. In East Jaintia Hills, the curfew zone extends up to 500 metres from the border, while in West Jaintia Hills, it will be enforced within 200 metres of the Zero Line.

The government has urged residents living near the border to strictly adhere to the curfew rules, stating that the measures are essential to safeguard national security and maintain public order. Officials also warned that any violation of the curfew will invite strict legal action, reflecting the administration’s firm stance on preventing cross-border infiltration and smuggling operations.