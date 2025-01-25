Meghalaya Govt urged for land for university in Shillong

SHILLONG, Jan 24: Meghalaya education minister Rakkam A Sangma on Friday informed that the education department has written to the government for the allotment of land for the setting up of the Shillong campus of the Captain Williamson Sangma State University.

Speaking to reporters, Sangma said that the government has already announced the setting up of the Shillong campus of the state university and the same is in the pipeline.

He said the department is now searching for a temporary campus.

“We are looking for the space and looking for NIT campus since it has been shifted from there but since it belongs to NEHU, we are looking for that place as a temporary campus”.

Sangma also informed, “However, for the permanent campus in Shillong, we are looking for land. We are writing to the government for the allotment of land from the urban affairs for setting up a permanent campus in Shillong.”

On the allegation that colleges are forced to affiliate with the state university, the minister said the question of forcing does not arise at all.

“The Chief Minister had already stated that it is the choice of the institutions of the state on whether to affiliate with the state university,” he said.

He informed that the university has written to all the colleges to discuss and decide on the matter.

Sangma reminded that the whole idea of coming up with the state university is for the conveniences of the students as the central universities have certain rules that need to be followed and sometimes it is very difficult for the state institutions to adhere to.

He cited that incident where the government has to seek exemption from the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) examinations.

“But it is not wise to seek exemption again and again, but we should find a permanent solution. Therefore, it is a state university and will go by the state rules and calendar and of course will be governed by the UGC norms but in regard to admission and other formalities, it is a state rule,” Sangma said.

Sangma said some of the colleges have submitted their application of willingness, but the process has to be followed.

“There are lots of procedures to be followed and it will take sometimes. The university will have to take a call on the regulation and other related formalities,” he added. (NNN)