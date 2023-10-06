26 C
Meghalaya: Heroin worth Rs 9 crore seized from Silchar-Guwahati bus, three held

Meghalaya Police recovered a large quantity of heroin from a passenger bus at Nongpoh, as per official reports on Friday

HT Digital,

Shillong, Oct 6: Meghalaya Police recovered a large quantity of heroin from a passenger bus at Nongpoh, as per official reports on Friday.

The bus, bearing registration numbers AS 24 AC 1152 and traveling from Silchar to Guwahati, was intercepted at a check post in the Ri Bhoi district. Police had intelligence inputs about a heroin smuggling attempt, leading to the bus search.

During the operation, 30 soap cases filled with heroin, weighing around 921 grams, were found and seized. The estimated value of the seized heroin is around Rs 9 crores in the international illicit narcotics markets.

The bus driver, co-pilot, and a notorious inter-state drug trafficker were arrested on charges of smuggling narcotics. In a separate anti-narcotics drive, North Garo Hills Police’s Anti-Narcotics Task Force seized 3.4 grams of heroin and arrested a smuggler identified as Helial K Sangma from Tura’s Spring Hills.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma praised the police’s efforts in a post on X, vowing to continue the fight against drug trafficking.

