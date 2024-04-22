Meghalaya: HNLC maintains silence over peace talk with govt

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 21: The future of peace talks between the Meghalaya government and the banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) remains uncertain as the militant outfit has not responded to the government’s recent appeal.

The Meghalaya government wanted to resume dialogue after HNLC’s top leaders missed the last round of talks. Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong reiterated the government’s commitment to peace and urged the HNLC to “reconsider their stance and return to the negotiating table.”

However, HNLC’s interlocutor, Sadon K. Blah, has not received any recent communication from the group regarding the talks, reports said. This lack of response creates a sense of impasse.

While the government remains open to dialogue, Tynsong warned that “if the HNLC chooses not to pursue dialogue, then the law of the land will prevail.”

This statement suggests that the government may be prepared to take a stricter approach if peace talks fail to materialize.