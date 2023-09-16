Meghalaya poultry butchers to register with FSSAI

SHILLONG, Sept 15: The Meghalaya Poultry Association (MPA) urged all poultry butchers from the Khasi-Jaintia region to come out on September 19 to register themselves with the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI).

The FSSAI is giving one last opportunity to all poultry butchers from the Khasi-Jaintia region to get registered on this day in order to obtain a license for selling poultry products.

Speaking to media persons, MPA president Wanshai Kharshandi said that the objective of registration is to get a license and also to get awareness on how to safely butcher poultry and sell it to the public according to the norms of FSSAI.

Kharshandi said that those butchers from the Khasi-Jaintia region who will come and take part in the registration drive need to carry a Voter ID, 2 passport size, documents which include no objection certificate (NOC) from the localities and from the local municipal body if their shops are located under the jurisdiction of the municipal area.

“On September 19, the FSSAI will also give an awareness program to the butchers from all over the Khasi-Jaintia region on how to safely and hygienically butcher a chicken before selling to the public according to the norms of the FSSAI,” said Kharshandi. (NNN)