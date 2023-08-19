Nagaland FBOs asked to obtain FSSAI license by Oct 31

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Aug 18: The Nagaland health and family welfare department, in accordance with the Food

Safety and Standards (Licensing & Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011, has directed all

food business operators (FBOs) in the state to compulsorily procure or renew their Food Safety and

Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) license/registration certificate for their food establishments on or

before October 31, 2023.

In an order on Friday, the department said this directive applies to both rural and urban areas. It added

that the process can be completed online through the website https://foscos.fssai.gov.in.

The department pointed out that operating any type of food business necessitates registration under

the Food Safety and Standards Authority (FSS) Act, 2006, as well as obtaining an FSSAI

license/registration certificate. Failure to comply may result in penalties of up to Rs 5 lakh and

imprisonment of up to six months under Section 63 in conjunction with Section 31 of the FSS Act, 2006,

it said.

The department said compliance with the FSS Act, rules and regulations is mandatory for any form of

food business operation.

The category of FBOs encompasses stockists of food and dietary supplements, all forms of food or

health supplement vendors, home-based manufacturers, hostel mess facilities, office/private canteens,

street food vendors, meat and vegetable vendors, manufacturers, distributors/wholesalers, suppliers,

retailers, hotels, restaurants, and resorts.

The department issued the order after observing that certain FBOs are still displaying outdated FSSAI

license/registration numbers, obtained through offline methods, on their food packaging labels, which

are no longer valid. It is imperative that the latest FSSAI license/registration number obtained through

online means be printed on their packaging labels, it said.

The department also directed that the labels must include essential information such as the date of

manufacture, best-before date, and ingredients.