Meghalaya records 76.6 pc turnout in polls to 2 LS constituencies

SHILLONG, April 20: Meghalaya recorded a voter turnout of 76.6 per cent in the two Lok Sabha constituencies that went to polls on Friday, chief electoral officer BDR Tiwari said.

The northeastern state has a total electorate of over 22 lakh.

Voting in the Tura parliamentary constituency stood at 81.37 per cent, whereas in the Shillong seat, 73.78 per cent polling was recorded, he said.

The turnout in the 2019 polls was 71.23 per cent, Tiwari said.

Chief minister Conrad K Sangma’s younger sister Agatha Sangma is seeking re-election from the Tura seat, contesting against Saleng A Sangma of the Congress, TMC’s Zenith M Sangma and an independent.

In Shillong, three-time MP and state Congress chief Vincent H Pala is seeking another term, and is pitted against Voice of the People’s Party candidate Ricky A J Syngkon, NPP’s Ampareen Lyngdoh, Robertjune Kharjahrin of the Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA) and two independent candidates. (PTI)