Meghalaya state reservation expert committee chairperson to be finalised soon

SHILLONG, July 13 (NNN): Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday said the government is still waiting for some more names for the appointment of the chairperson of the expert committee constituted for reviewing the state reservation policy.

Sangma told reporters that only one name has come for appointment of the chairperson.

“Therefore, we feel that the names should be a bit more broad so we are waiting for about 3-5 names so that the government can examine. Once we get the names for the chairperson we will bring it to the cabinet for its decision,” he said.

He informed that the government has received multiple names for appointment of other members of the expert members.