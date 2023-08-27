Former MP HC judge to oversee Meghalaya state reservation policy

SHILLONG, Aug 26: Former Judge of Madhya Pradesh High

Court Justice (retired) Mool Chand Garg has been appointed as

chairman of the Expert Committee constituted by the

Meghalaya State government for reviewing the State

Reservation Policy.

The names of the five members of the Expert Committee were

approved by the Meghalaya State Cabinet chaired by Chief

Minister Conrad K Sangma.

Former Judge of Allahabad High Court Justice (Retired) Dr

Satish Chandra was also appointed as an expert member in

Constitutional law. Justice Chandra is also a former president of

the Custom, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal.

The other three expert members are Prof DV Kumar from the

Department of Sociology, NEHU, Shillong as an expert member

in Sociology, Prof Chander Shekhar from Department of Fertility

and Social Demography, Indian Institute of Population Sciences

(deemed to be University), Mumbai as an expert member in

population studies and Prof Subhadip Mukherjee, Assistant

Professor of Economics and Public Policy in IIM, Shillong as

expert member in Economics.

Meghalaya Law Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh said that the

terms of reference of the Expert Committee will be to study the

current reservation policy and recommend modifications, if

necessary and to undertake wide-ranging consultations with all

stakeholders and visit various locations of the State to solicit

the views of all stakeholders.

“The timeframe to be given to this committee will be 12

months to complete its task,” said.

Lyngdoh said, “Once you announce the constitution of this

committee then all political parties will have to step up and

NGOs, civil society and everybody will be called by the expert

committee. Their terms of reference are very clear. They will

look at these suggestions, views, and opinions of stakeholders

across the state and accordingly submit these suggestions and

views to the government of Meghalaya for further action.”

She however said that the government has nothing to say to

people, who want to participate in giving their views and

suggestions to the expert committee.

Further, the minister also announced that the committee of

political parties on reservation policy will cease to operate

following the constitution of the expert committee.

“The political committee set up for the purpose was inadequate

in terms of expertise. We have said we are not experts on this

matter so we are bringing in the experts so yes that will cease

to operate,” she said. (NNN)