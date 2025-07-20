27.4 C
Guwahati
Sunday, July 20, 2025
Meghalaya talks tough on retransfer of Block I and II

Long-pending boundary issue with Assam remains a top priority: M’laya Dy CM

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
SHILLONG, July 19: Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong has said the state government will press for the retransfer of block I and II from Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, asserting that the long-pending boundary issue remains a top priority.

Tynsong, who also chairs the regional committee on the matter, said the government is awaiting a response from his Assam counterpart to schedule a joint inspection of the disputed areas.

Before the creation of Meghalaya, both these blocks were part of the United Khasi Jaintia Hills district of Assam. In the 1950s, the then governor transferred the blocks to Karbi Anglong for ease of administration.

“I am yet to get the date from my counterpart because in Ri Bhoi district, we have more than one chairman from the Assam side, whereas from our side, I am the only chairman,” he told PTI on Saturday.

“From our side, we are ready. In fact, we wanted the inspection to be held anytime. Of course, during the monsoon we will face some difficulty, but maybe towards the end of September, we hope Assam will also be ready,” he said.

Ri Bhoi district lies adjacent to Karbi Anglong district on its eastern boundary.

With elections due in Assam next year, Tynsong acknowledged uncertainty over whether the state government would have the time to address the matter soon.

“I am still awaiting their reply,” he said.

He urged both sides to maintain status quo and create a conducive atmosphere for resolving the boundary dispute, which has persisted for generations.

“This problem will continue until and unless the committees sit down and discuss all these issues,” he said.

Appealing to villages on both sides of the border to maintain peace and harmony, Tynsong said, “Let us create a conducive atmosphere so that the unnecessary differences happening now and then should be stopped.”

Meanwhile, cabinet minister and government spokesperson Paul Lyngdoh said both state governments are likely to sign a second memorandum of understanding (MoU) ahead of Independence Day as part of efforts to resolve the remaining areas of difference.

He recalled that both Meghalaya and Assam had signed the first MoU in New Delhi in March 2022, which addressed six of the 12 disputed sectors. (PTI)

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
