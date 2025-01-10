13 C
Guwahati
Friday, January 10, 2025
Meghalaya’s power scenario in very good position

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
SHILLONG, Jan 9: Meghalaya Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal on Wednesday said that the power scenario in Meghalaya is in a very good position as of now and there is no plan for imposition of any load shedding. 

“However, as and when the situation comes, we will take a call on that. But our intention is to see the examination season pass off without any load shedding,” he told reporters. 

Stating that challenges will always be there, the minister said, “In the new year you see the quantum of sudden load factor in every transformer is quite high and sometimes it is very difficult for us also to know how much additional load will be given in a particular period of time.”

“But as I mentioned earlier that we are very comfortable as far as the power scenario of the state is concerned, we are not into any load shedding, there is no plan as of now and we are already planning to see that the examination period for the children also goes without any load shedding,” he assured. 

Mondal however said instances of power cuts are due to repairing and renovation works and implementation of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) in the state. 

“But having said that it doesn’t mean that if there is some interruption of or if there is some disruption of power that it doesn’t mean it is because of the loadshedding. We got to understand another thing that this is the season where we exactly be able to do all the repair and renovation works and more over implementation of new works also like we are going on in the case of RDSS so that will require shutdown also and many substations we need to upgrade and that will also require a lot of shutdowns,” he explained. 

“So, we request our esteemed consumers that there may be a situation where lights may not be there for some time but then no load shedding is there. If there is any technical problem comes then we got to look into it so one thing is for sure that we will not go for immediate load shedding but at the same time this is the season where we can maximize our efforts to see that all the substations and transformers are looked after properly,” the minister stated. (NNN)

