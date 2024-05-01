27 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, May 1, 2024
type here...

MeECL trying to reduce load shedding in Meghalaya

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

SHILLONG, April 30: The Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) has informed that it is trying its best to cut down on load shedding in the state.

Informing this on Monday, Meghalaya power minister AT Mondal said, “As of now, we have not gone for any load shedding and we are working to see that as far as possible we will not go for it.”

- Advertisement -

He said that the MeECL has been able to provide uninterrupted power supply during the board examinations and also during the just concluded Lok Sabha elections in the state.

“We are happy that we have been able to provided uninterrupted power supply,” Mondal said while assuring, “Now, we are trying our level best to see that we don’t go for any load shedding.”

Stating that the state totally rely on hydro power projects for supply of electricity, the minister said, “We are dependent on the rains for the generation of hydro power. This year the rains have been delayed and we hope they arrive within the next few days. We can avoid load shedding if adequate power is generated.”

“The mandate from the chief minister is that we have to provide uninterrupted power supply. We are working on that line and let us hope we achieve that,” he added.

- Advertisement -

Last year, the state had witnessed long hours of load shedding, about seven hours in urban areas and almost nine hours in rural areas. “This year, till now we have not gone for any such scheduled load shedding,” Mondal said.

“The shutdown happens due to various reasons and these reasons are may range from snapping of conductor, lightening, electric short circuit in transformer, trees falling on the live. IN such situations we have to shut down power supply to repair sub-stations, transformers and the lines.”

“Gusty winds create a lot of problems for us because the line passes through dense forests and power lines pass through many localities having tall trees,” he pointed out.

Quick South Indian Snacks Ready Under 30 Minutes
Quick South Indian Snacks Ready Under 30 Minutes
10 Best Beaches In India To Visit In Summers
10 Best Beaches In India To Visit In Summers
Beer Or Wine: Which Is Better?
Beer Or Wine: Which Is Better?
7 Types Of Leaves To Maintain Blood Sugar Level
7 Types Of Leaves To Maintain Blood Sugar Level
Must Try: Famous South Indian Desserts
Must Try: Famous South Indian Desserts
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

01 May, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Quick South Indian Snacks Ready Under 30 Minutes 10 Best Beaches In India To Visit In Summers Beer Or Wine: Which Is Better? 7 Types Of Leaves To Maintain Blood Sugar Level Must Try: Famous South Indian Desserts