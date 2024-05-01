MeECL trying to reduce load shedding in Meghalaya

SHILLONG, April 30: The Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) has informed that it is trying its best to cut down on load shedding in the state.

Informing this on Monday, Meghalaya power minister AT Mondal said, “As of now, we have not gone for any load shedding and we are working to see that as far as possible we will not go for it.”

He said that the MeECL has been able to provide uninterrupted power supply during the board examinations and also during the just concluded Lok Sabha elections in the state.

“We are happy that we have been able to provided uninterrupted power supply,” Mondal said while assuring, “Now, we are trying our level best to see that we don’t go for any load shedding.”

Stating that the state totally rely on hydro power projects for supply of electricity, the minister said, “We are dependent on the rains for the generation of hydro power. This year the rains have been delayed and we hope they arrive within the next few days. We can avoid load shedding if adequate power is generated.”

“The mandate from the chief minister is that we have to provide uninterrupted power supply. We are working on that line and let us hope we achieve that,” he added.

Last year, the state had witnessed long hours of load shedding, about seven hours in urban areas and almost nine hours in rural areas. “This year, till now we have not gone for any such scheduled load shedding,” Mondal said.

“The shutdown happens due to various reasons and these reasons are may range from snapping of conductor, lightening, electric short circuit in transformer, trees falling on the live. IN such situations we have to shut down power supply to repair sub-stations, transformers and the lines.”

“Gusty winds create a lot of problems for us because the line passes through dense forests and power lines pass through many localities having tall trees,” he pointed out.