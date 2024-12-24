13 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Meitei, Kuki recruits in Manipur police to be posted together: N Biren Singh

‘Newly trained personnel will have to do everything together like they trained here’

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
DERGAON (ASSAM), Dec 23: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said the newly recruited police cadets, including those from Meitei and Kuki communities, will be posted together as a “team” in an attempt to bring back peace in the ethnic violence-hit northeastern state.

Nearly 2,000 recruits of the Manipur Police passed out from the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy here on Monday, strengthening the force in the state. Assam and Manipur Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and Singh attended the ceremony as the chief guests.

“The community-wise division took place due to the present situation. It was not like this earlier, and I will not allow this to happen in future,” the CM told reporters after the ceremony.

The newly trained personnel will have to do everything together like they trained here, he asserted.

“We have to start working together to bring peace to the state. Their postings will be together. We will not break the team. We will try to restore the unity of earlier Manipur,” Singh said.

Out of the 1,946 passed-out recruits of Manipur Police from the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy here, the caste distribution of them is diverse with 62 per cent being Meiteis, 12 per cent Kukis and the remaining 26 per cent belonging to the Naga and other tribes.

Asked about the ongoing law and order situation in Manipur, Singh said it is complicated and will take time to normalise.

“We all have seen that peace is returning to the state,” he said.

On the recent arrests of Bangladesh nationals entering India illegally in Manipur, the CM said it is not his state’s issue alone.

“Bangladeshis illegally entering India are being arrested in Manipur, Assam, Tripura, Arunachal. We all have to tackle it together as it is our region’s issue,” Singh said. PTI

