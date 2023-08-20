Meri Maati Mera Desh programme held at GHSS Noklak

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 19: Under the banner of ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh,’ a special programme took place at Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Noklak on August 19, 2023. The event featured several significant activities.

During the ceremony, Arikumba, the deputy commissioner of Noklak, hoisted the National flag and led the pledge on ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh,’ which includes commitments to contribute to India’s development, eradicate the slave mindset, preserve India’s rich culture and traditions, work for national unity and integrity, fulfill civic duties, honor defenders of the nation, and strive to realize the dream of a developed India by 2047.

Furthermore, the deputy commissioner unveiled a memorial plaque (Silaphalakham) bearing the quote, “Dedicating every minute of our life and every ounce of our energy for our motherland is the true tribute to our freedom fighters,” attributed to the Prime Minister.

The programme included a rendition of the National Anthem by students from Holy Angels School Noklak, followed by a tree-planting ceremony, in which the Deputy Commissioner and attendees planted saplings.

The event drew the participation of various departmental officials, teachers, students from different schools, local leaders, and representatives from civil society organizations. It was organised through a collaborative effort between Noklak district administration and Noklak Town Council.