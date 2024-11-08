24 C
Guwahati
Friday, November 8, 2024
type here...

Minister Natung inaugurates ‘Ane’s Home’ healing center for child trauma victims

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Natung described Ane’s Home as a 'noble initiative' aimed at providing holistic support services, including psychological counseling, legal aid, and basic facilities for women and child victims of trauma.

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 4: In a significant step towards supporting trauma victims, Arunachal Pradesh Minister of Home and Inter-State Border Affairs, Mama Natung, inaugurated a new healing center named ‘Ane’s Home’ at the Itanagar Women Police Station, Natung announced on Friday.

- Advertisement -

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Natung described Ane’s Home as a ‘noble initiative’ aimed at providing holistic support services, including psychological counseling, legal aid, and basic facilities for women and child victims of trauma.

Related Posts:

He wrote, “Inaugurated Ane’s Home: A healing centre for trauma victims at Itanagar Women Police Station; accompanied by HMLA Itanagar @KasoTechi Ji, @DgpPradesh Anand Mohan Ji, Ward 10 Corporator Yukar Yaro Ji, Registrar @RGU1984 NT Rikam Ji, Member Secretary AP State Legal Service Authority Yomge Ado Ji & other Sr Police Officers.”

The center, envisioned and led by Itanagar SP Rohit Rajbir Singh, is designed specifically as a healing space for child victims of trauma, offering them a supportive environment equipped with a play zone, canteen, sanitary pads kiosk, and round-the-clock counseling.

Meanwhile, SP Singh announced that the Home would officially open its doors to the public on November 8, operating daily from 9 AM to 6 PM.

- Advertisement -

Notably, Singh added that hours may be extended to accommodate children who wish to stay longer.

“Ane’s Home is a noble initiative by @ItanagarSp which will cater psychological counselling, legal aid service, canteen, play zone, sanitary pads kiosk free of cost for the trauma victims”, Natung added.

The event saw the presence of prominent officials including HMLA of Itanagar Techi Kaso, DGP Anand Mohan, Ward 10 Corporator Yukar Yaro, Registrar of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) NT Rikam, and Member Secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Service Authority Yomge Ado, alongside other senior police officers.

Top 10 Most Expensive Schools In India
Top 10 Most Expensive Schools In India
8 Most Happiest Animals In The World
8 Most Happiest Animals In The World
10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December
10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December
10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter
10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter
6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try
6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam CM announces Rs 15,000 wage compensation for pregnant tea garden...

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Most Expensive Schools In India 8 Most Happiest Animals In The World 10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December 10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter 6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try