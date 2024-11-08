Minister Natung inaugurates ‘Ane’s Home’ healing center for child trauma victims

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 4: In a significant step towards supporting trauma victims, Arunachal Pradesh Minister of Home and Inter-State Border Affairs, Mama Natung, inaugurated a new healing center named ‘Ane’s Home’ at the Itanagar Women Police Station, Natung announced on Friday.

- Advertisement -

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Natung described Ane’s Home as a ‘noble initiative’ aimed at providing holistic support services, including psychological counseling, legal aid, and basic facilities for women and child victims of trauma.

He wrote, “Inaugurated Ane’s Home: A healing centre for trauma victims at Itanagar Women Police Station; accompanied by HMLA Itanagar @KasoTechi Ji, @DgpPradesh Anand Mohan Ji, Ward 10 Corporator Yukar Yaro Ji, Registrar @RGU1984 NT Rikam Ji, Member Secretary AP State Legal Service Authority Yomge Ado Ji & other Sr Police Officers.”

Inaugurated Ane’s Home: A healing centre for trauma victims at Itanagar Women Police Station; accompanied by HMLA Itanagar @KasoTechi Ji, @DgpPradesh Anand Mohan Ji, Ward 10 Corporator Yukar Yaro Ji, Registrar @RGU1984 NT Rikam Ji, Member Secretary AP State Legal Service… pic.twitter.com/dH9FopoNAu — Mama Natung (@NatungMama) November 7, 2024

The center, envisioned and led by Itanagar SP Rohit Rajbir Singh, is designed specifically as a healing space for child victims of trauma, offering them a supportive environment equipped with a play zone, canteen, sanitary pads kiosk, and round-the-clock counseling.

Meanwhile, SP Singh announced that the Home would officially open its doors to the public on November 8, operating daily from 9 AM to 6 PM.

- Advertisement -

Notably, Singh added that hours may be extended to accommodate children who wish to stay longer.

“Ane’s Home is a noble initiative by @ItanagarSp which will cater psychological counselling, legal aid service, canteen, play zone, sanitary pads kiosk free of cost for the trauma victims”, Natung added.

The event saw the presence of prominent officials including HMLA of Itanagar Techi Kaso, DGP Anand Mohan, Ward 10 Corporator Yukar Yaro, Registrar of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) NT Rikam, and Member Secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Service Authority Yomge Ado, alongside other senior police officers.