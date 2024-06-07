32 C
Minor dies in fatal attack in Manipur

Representational Image
IMPHAL, June 6: An 11-year-old girl was killed during a fatal attack while she was on her way to school in Thoubal district in Manipur on Thursday morning.

The victim has been identified as a class-VI student of the Ibemchal Visal Academyin Khongjom. She was a resident of Sapam Maning Leikai. The accused has been identified as Sapam Sarat (45) of the same locality.

According to sources, the incident occurred around 7.30 am when the accused waylaid the girl who was riding a bicycle to her school to appear for her midterm exam.

Without any provocation, the accused hit the girl on her head with an iron rod several times before attempting to flee the spot immediately. The girl fell on the ground unconscious.

On seeing this, people in the area rushed to the spot and caught the accused while some picked up the girl lying unconscious on the ground. The accused was caught and thrashed before a police team from the Khongjom Police Station intervened.

The girl was rushed to the Thoubal district hospital from where she administered with first-aid treatment. She was later shifted to another hospital in Imphal.

The girl succumbed to the fatal head injuries after some time at the hospital.

The tragic incident also sparked a widespread protest among the local public, who demanded harsh punishment for the accused.

The police are investigating the matter and the motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. (NNN)

